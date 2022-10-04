Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Decreases Stake in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABNB. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,953,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,897,000 after acquiring an additional 3,029,742 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,837,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,376,753,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627,359 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,587,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,367 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,967,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Airbnb by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 15,345,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,635,729,000 after acquiring an additional 996,378 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Airbnb

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $1,234,124.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,476,193.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.55, for a total transaction of $231,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 261,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,174,337.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 11,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.07, for a total value of $1,234,124.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,476,193.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 842,779 shares of company stock valued at $96,207,863. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Airbnb Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Airbnb from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Airbnb from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial reduced their target price on Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.57.

NASDAQ ABNB traded up $4.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $109.88. The company had a trading volume of 42,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,702,617. Airbnb, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $212.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.58. The firm has a market cap of $71.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Featured Articles

