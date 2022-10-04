Catalyst Private Wealth LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,929 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aprio Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,639,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $259,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 68,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 127,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 38,814 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA SRLN traded up $0.37 on Tuesday, hitting $41.22. 41,654 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,832,250. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day moving average of $43.01. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.60 and a twelve month high of $46.02.

