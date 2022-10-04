Cedric Pech Sells 288 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Stock

MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) CRO Cedric Pech sold 288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total transaction of $57,265.92. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,791,777.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cedric Pech also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 8th, Cedric Pech sold 11,340 shares of MongoDB stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,835,000.00.

MongoDB Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB traded up $9.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.31. 3,273,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,591,412. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.51 and a 1-year high of $590.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $286.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.15) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MDB. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in MongoDB during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in MongoDB during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of MongoDB from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.26.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Further Reading

