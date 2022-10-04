Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Sees Large Volume Increase

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 402,144 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 7,314,339 shares.The stock last traded at $16.73 and had previously closed at $16.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CVE. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$38.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$25.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.96.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 4.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $32.96 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 2.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.92 and its 200 day moving average is $18.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 23.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.0814 dividend. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 76,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 153.1% in the second quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Cenovus Energy by 239.4% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 52,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Cenovus Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 26,451 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.