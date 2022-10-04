CertiK Price Down 10% Over Last Week (CTK)

CertiK (CTK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. One CertiK coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00002894 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CertiK has a total market cap of $64.36 million and $14.06 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, CertiK has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About CertiK

CertiK launched on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 105,635,269 coins and its circulating supply is 73,154,319 coins. CertiK’s official message board is medium.com/certik. CertiK’s official website is www.certik.org. CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CertiK

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. Telegram | Discord “

