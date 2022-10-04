Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS) Shares Purchased by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 685,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the quarter. Chart Industries accounts for 1.1% of Pendal Group Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Chart Industries were worth $114,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chart Industries by 150.6% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 198 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 103.3% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Chart Industries by 35.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GTLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Chart Industries from $203.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $189.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Chart Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $200.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Chart Industries from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.36.

Chart Industries Stock Performance

GTLS stock traded up $4.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $196.92. 2,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 353,347. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.29 and a 52 week high of $218.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.26 and a beta of 1.45.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.17 million. Chart Industries had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.28%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.