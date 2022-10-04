Chiron Capital Management LLC Acquires 14,920 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Chiron Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 326.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,490 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares during the period. Boeing comprises 1.7% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 11,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 2,460 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,029 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on BA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Citigroup raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.07.

Boeing Stock Up 4.8 %

BA stock traded up $6.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $132.16. 220,449 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,930,293. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.05. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

