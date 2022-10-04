Chiron Capital Management LLC Buys 7,380 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Chiron Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 251.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,320 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $788,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 2,660.0% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 276 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Starbucks in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its stake in Starbucks by 163.8% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup upped their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Fubon Bank upgraded Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Starbucks from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Starbucks from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.44.

Starbucks Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $88.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,287,105. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.42. The company has a market capitalization of $101.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $117.80.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Starbucks

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

