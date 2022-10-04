CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CinCor Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 791,300 shares, a decline of 8.8% from the August 31st total of 867,200 shares. Approximately 5.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 287,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In other CinCor Pharma news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc purchased 600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,953,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,619,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc acquired 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $18,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,953,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,619,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Healy acquired 506,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $15,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,073,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,218,470. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,606,000 shares of company stock worth $48,180,000. 15.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CINC. venBio Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CinCor Pharma by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. venBio Partners LLC now owns 2,145,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,412,000 after purchasing an additional 164,329 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,375,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CinCor Pharma in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,087,000. Omega Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth $16,947,000. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of CinCor Pharma during the first quarter worth $16,663,000.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CINC shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of CinCor Pharma from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of CinCor Pharma from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Lifesci Capital began coverage on shares of CinCor Pharma in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CinCor Pharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.25.

Shares of CINC stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $34.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,094. CinCor Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.36.

CinCor Pharma (NASDAQ:CINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts anticipate that CinCor Pharma will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CinCor Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of drugs for the treatment for cardio-renal diseases. It is involved in developing CIN-107, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hypertension, primary aldosteronism, and other cardio-renal diseases, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat chronic kidney diseases.

