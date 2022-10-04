CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,450,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 371,447 shares during the period. CNH Industrial makes up 1.1% of Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Pendal Group Ltd owned approximately 0.70% of CNH Industrial worth $109,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.0% in the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 922 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 0.7% during the second quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 167,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 15.4% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CNH Industrial during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 3.5% during the first quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 87,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on CNH Industrial from $19.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a $18.00 price target on CNH Industrial in a report on Monday, June 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on CNH Industrial from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.29.

NYSE:CNHI traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.29. The company had a trading volume of 131,266 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,148,924. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.37. CNH Industrial has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. CNH Industrial had a return on equity of 28.58% and a net margin of 5.42%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, and specialty vehicles in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Agriculture, Construction, Commercial and Specialty Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial.

