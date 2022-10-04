Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,340,000 shares, an increase of 10.1% from the August 31st total of 4,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.9 days. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognex

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,481,515 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $148,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,285 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cognex by 31.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,938,568 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $458,160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,175 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognex in the 1st quarter valued at about $97,000,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 190.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 728,358 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $30,970,000 after acquiring an additional 477,566 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,948,241 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $82,839,000 after acquiring an additional 473,762 shares during the period. 90.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on CGNX. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stephens downgraded shares of Cognex from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cognex from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Cognex from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Cognex from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.75.

Cognex Price Performance

CGNX traded up $1.35 on Tuesday, reaching $44.79. 3,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,143,690. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75 and a beta of 1.59. Cognex has a twelve month low of $40.55 and a twelve month high of $92.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.40.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $274.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.28 million. Cognex had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 19.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cognex will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Cognex’s payout ratio is 17.81%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also

