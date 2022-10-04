CoinPoker Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.68 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CHP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, CoinPoker has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar. One CoinPoker coin can now be bought for $0.0672 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinPoker has a total market capitalization of $18.68 million and $41,720.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,103.58 or 0.99983759 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006988 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004622 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00051727 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003084 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009948 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00064111 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00021791 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004916 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CHP is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CoinPoker’s total supply is 278,237,314 coins. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinPoker is coinpoker.com.

CoinPoker Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin Poker is a poker room built on blockchain technology that will offer competitive rakes with value added bonuses and promotions to drive traffic and a potential appreciation of their CHPs associated with the development of a robust poker economy. By using the blockchain technology the Coin Poker team aims to mitigate the key obstacles inhabiting the growth of online poker, such as payment processing issues, managing game integrity and creating purely random number generation. Coin Poker token (CHP) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the poker room. Telegram | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | LinkedIn Whitepaper “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.