Corbenic Partners LLC Acquires 70,301 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Corbenic Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 219.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 70,301 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Corbenic Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Corbenic Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $10,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $22,199,000 after buying an additional 5,327 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,340,000 after buying an additional 2,989 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 55,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,432,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,654,000. Finally, Connable Office Inc. bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,458,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

MUB traded up $0.60 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $103.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,941,582. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $105.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.73. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $102.21 and a 12 month high of $116.69.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.