Cottage Street Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,430 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 8,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Astor Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 40,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.12 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.31.

