Cottage Street Advisors LLC Has $333,000 Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SCHD. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,397,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 292,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,649,000 after acquiring an additional 158,756 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.85. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.34 and a twelve month high of $82.47.

