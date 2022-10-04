Cottage Street Advisors LLC Sells 697 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Cottage Street Advisors LLC cut its holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,628 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. CSX comprises 2.6% of Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Cottage Street Advisors LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CSX by 294.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $732,770,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in CSX during the 1st quarter valued at about $276,620,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CSX by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CSX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,615,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,700,758,000 after buying an additional 5,149,812 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
CSX Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CSX opened at $27.42 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $31.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.15. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $26.61 and a 1 year high of $38.63. The company has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16.
CSX Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSX shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of CSX to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CSX to $39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.13.
About CSX
CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.
See Also
