Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.37-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.26. The company issued revenue guidance of $838.00 million-$844.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $840.31 million. Coupa Software also updated its Q3 2023 guidance to $0.08-$0.10 EPS.

Coupa Software Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP traded up $3.59 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.24. 18,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,617,693. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81. Coupa Software has a 12 month low of $50.54 and a 12 month high of $259.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.42.

Get Coupa Software alerts:

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.11. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 24.29% and a negative net margin of 43.73%. The company had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Coupa Software will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Coupa Software

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on COUP shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Coupa Software in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an underperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $84.00 to $76.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Coupa Software from $77.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Coupa Software from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Coupa Software presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.35.

In related news, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total transaction of $377,955.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coupa Software news, CAO Maurizio Baratta sold 598 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $39,587.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $348,543. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.32, for a total value of $377,955.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,165 shares of company stock worth $1,566,440 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Coupa Software during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Coupa Software by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter.

Coupa Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coupa Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupa Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.