CPUcoin (CPU) Trading 1.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

CPUcoin (CPU) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. During the last week, CPUcoin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CPUcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000241 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CPUcoin has a total market capitalization of $242.15 million and approximately $139,249.00 worth of CPUcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010747 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CPUcoin’s launch date was April 17th, 2019. CPUcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins. CPUcoin’s official website is cpucoin.io. CPUcoin’s official Twitter account is @CPUcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CPUcoin is a decentralized Infrastructure-as-a-Service solution to reduce cloud infrastructure costs by creating a new sharing economy for unused CPU/GPU power. A distributed system for delivering services that power DApps (Decentralized Applications) – both consumer AND enterprise-class.”

