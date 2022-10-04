Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900,000 shares, an increase of 9.9% from the August 31st total of 3,550,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 277,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.0 days.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.14. 468 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 239,459. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average is $20.12. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $15.91 and a 52 week high of $28.95.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $87,569.68. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,113,563.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $119,472.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,754.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 4,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total transaction of $87,569.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,113,563.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,062 shares of company stock valued at $252,770 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.