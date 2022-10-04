Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 440,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,006 shares during the quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.36% of Crown worth $40,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Crown by 27.0% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in Crown by 1.7% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 19,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Crown by 3.4% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in Crown by 9.5% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in Crown during the second quarter worth approximately $10,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Crown alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CCK shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Crown in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.45.

Crown Stock Up 2.0 %

Crown stock traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.74. 33,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,513,707. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.91 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.14.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -29.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,546.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Crown Profile

(Get Rating)

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.