CryptoTycoon 1-Day Volume Hits $27,038.00 (CTT)

CryptoTycoon (CTT) traded 12.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One CryptoTycoon coin can now be bought for about $0.63 or 0.00003096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CryptoTycoon has traded 17.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. CryptoTycoon has a market cap of $561,596.00 and $27,038.00 worth of CryptoTycoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010698 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CryptoTycoon Coin Profile

CryptoTycoon launched on April 1st, 2021. CryptoTycoon’s total supply is 897,119 coins. CryptoTycoon’s official Twitter account is @Castweet_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. CryptoTycoon’s official website is cryptotycoon.finance.

CryptoTycoon Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTycoon is a light DeFi gaming platform based on BSC (Binance Smart Chain), in addition, CryptoTycoon is also a member of Binance MVB program. Players can use CTT and other BSC-based tokens to participate in game yield farming and NFT collection.CTT is the game token of CryptoTycoon, which has both functional and governance usages. It is currently running on Binance Smart Chain.The official CryptoTycoon ticker is “CTT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTycoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTycoon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoTycoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

