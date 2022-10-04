CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 918,700 shares, a decrease of 9.0% from the August 31st total of 1,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CSGS. TheStreet cut CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut CSG Systems International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CSG Systems International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

CSG Systems International stock traded up $1.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.47. The stock had a trading volume of 465 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,755. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74 and a beta of 0.81. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $48.22 and a 12 month high of $66.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is 75.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at about $5,070,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 23.6% in the second quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,581,000 after buying an additional 62,590 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 3.8% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,147,476 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,945,000 after buying an additional 42,139 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 103.1% in the first quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 53,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 26,976 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after buying an additional 22,220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.76% of the company’s stock.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

