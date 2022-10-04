CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO) Short Interest Update

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a growth of 8.3% from the August 31st total of 960,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at CTO Realty Growth

In other news, Director Robert Blakeslee Gable acquired 1,245 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.50 per share, with a total value of $26,767.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,616.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.84 per share, for a total transaction of $31,220.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 934,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,677,260.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Blakeslee Gable bought 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $26,767.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,616.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 18,544 shares of company stock valued at $326,867. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of CTO Realty Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTO. Grace & White Inc. NY boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 214.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 414,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,437,000 after acquiring an additional 282,253 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,366,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 81,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 50,903 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 163,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,823,000 after acquiring an additional 43,961 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in CTO Realty Growth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,495,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CTO Realty Growth Trading Up 2.3 %

Several research firms recently commented on CTO. Raymond James began coverage on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Corp I boosted their price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BTIG Research set a $24.00 price objective on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.40.

Shares of NYSE CTO traded up $0.43 on Tuesday, reaching $19.25. 422 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,734. CTO Realty Growth has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $23.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.85 and a 200 day moving average of $42.77. The company has a current ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.59.

CTO Realty Growth Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This is an increase from CTO Realty Growth’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. CTO Realty Growth’s dividend payout ratio is 119.06%.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

