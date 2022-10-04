David M. Chao Sells 3,401 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) insider David M. Chao sold 3,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $13,842.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,292.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
CNTA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,010. The company has a quick ratio of 15.48, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $375.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.11. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71.
CNTA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.
