David M. Chao Sells 3,401 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) insider David M. Chao sold 3,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.07, for a total transaction of $13,842.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 227,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,292.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %

CNTA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,010. The company has a quick ratio of 15.48, a current ratio of 15.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $375.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.11. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $17.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNTA has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Trading of Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. OUP Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC now owns 2,937,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,350,000 after buying an additional 595,724 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.9% during the 1st quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 669,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after buying an additional 430,059 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 882,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after buying an additional 81,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 3,683.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 173,698 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $192,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

