David M. Chao Sells 4,167 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) insider David M. Chao sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $16,459.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,581.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTA traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.98. 64,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,010. The company has a market cap of $375.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 15.48.

Get Centessa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on CNTA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centessa Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OUP Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% in the first quarter. OUP Management Co. LLC now owns 2,937,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,350,000 after purchasing an additional 595,724 shares during the period. Kynam Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 179.9% in the first quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 669,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 430,059 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% in the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 882,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,917,000 after purchasing an additional 81,497 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals by 3,683.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 178,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 173,698 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centessa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.