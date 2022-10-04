David M. Chao Sells 4,167 Shares of Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA) Stock

Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:CNTA – Get Rating) insider David M. Chao sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.95, for a total value of $16,459.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 222,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $880,581.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:CNTA traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.98. 64,736 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,010. The company has a market cap of $375.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average of $5.71. Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 15.48 and a quick ratio of 15.48.
Several equities analysts recently commented on CNTA shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Centessa Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Centessa Pharmaceuticals from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th.
Centessa Pharmaceuticals plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and delivers medicines to patients. Its registrational pipeline products include Lixivaptan, a vasopressin V2 receptor small molecule inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease; and SerpinPC, an activated protein C inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical development for the treatment of hemophilia A and B.
