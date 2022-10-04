DGPayment (DGP) Price Tops $0.0057 on Exchanges

DGPayment (DGP) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 4th. One DGPayment coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DGPayment has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $551,158.00 worth of DGPayment was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DGPayment has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DGPayment Profile

DGPayment’s launch date was July 27th, 2020. DGPayment’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins. DGPayment’s official website is dgpaytech.com. DGPayment’s official message board is dgpaytech.com/blog. DGPayment’s official Twitter account is @dgpayment and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DGPayment

According to CryptoCompare, “DGPayment is a global payment processor created for business owners of small to medium enterprises, eCommerce, and every participant of the blockchain industry.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DGPayment directly using US dollars.

