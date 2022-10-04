DHT (NYSE:DHT) Stock Price Down 0.5%

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) shares fell 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.50. 34,764 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,984,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DHT. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on DHT from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DHT from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

DHT Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.61. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -39.42 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

DHT Increases Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The shipping company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.06. DHT had a negative return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $54.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -84.21%.

Institutional Trading of DHT

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Close LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the second quarter worth $1,072,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth $446,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its holdings in shares of DHT by 528.2% during the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 628,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 528,200 shares in the last quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP raised its holdings in DHT by 43.1% during the first quarter. Birch Grove Capital LP now owns 498,478 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after buying an additional 150,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QVT Financial LP bought a new position in DHT during the first quarter valued at about $3,113,000. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Articles

