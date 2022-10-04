Diamond Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $26,564.00 (DMD)

Diamond (DMD) traded up 4.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 4th. Diamond has a total market capitalization of $12.05 million and $26,564.00 worth of Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Diamond has traded 28.4% higher against the dollar. One Diamond coin can now be bought for about $3.24 or 0.00016048 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Diamond alerts:

Unitech (UTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.99 or 0.00296702 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.40 or 0.00130616 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.98 or 0.00064216 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004950 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00038951 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000419 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeforeCoinMarketCap (BCMC1) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Diamond

Diamond (DMD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2013. Diamond’s total supply is 3,712,816 coins. Diamond’s official website is bit.diamonds. The Reddit community for Diamond is /r/dmd and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Diamond’s official Twitter account is @dmdcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorithm is ASIC resistant Grøstl. 4.38 million total coins. Block solving target time ~ 100 seconds. Low transaction fee at 0.001. Mean time per block under 60 seconds. Difficulty retargets at every block. Endless Hybrid Network Security. Transaction Message. Fast and secure transactions with 6 required confirmations. Provision for continuous promotion and development. Brand new code base with up to date security patches and significant performance improvements. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Diamond Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Diamond and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.