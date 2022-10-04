Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE) Shares Bought by Annapolis Financial Services LLC

Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 115,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,155 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $2,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 188.3% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 20,285 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 133.7% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 98,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 56,131 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 119,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after acquiring an additional 28,029 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after acquiring an additional 15,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AWM Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,686,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAE traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.93. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 725,674. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $28.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70.

