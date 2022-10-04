Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Sold by Steward Financial Group LLC

Steward Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,641,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55,363 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 51.1% of Steward Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Steward Financial Group LLC owned about 0.45% of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF worth $61,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAC. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 124,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 7,036 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 47.2% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 69,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 22,257 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 49,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares in the last quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,850,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 23.7% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 43,808 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC traded up $0.67 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $23.55. 7,692 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,641,301. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.10. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.33.

