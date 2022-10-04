DISCIPLINA One Day Trading Volume Reaches $11,487.00 (DSCPL)

DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) traded up 2.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 4th. DISCIPLINA has a total market cap of $715,560.20 and $11,487.00 worth of DISCIPLINA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, DISCIPLINA has traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar. One DISCIPLINA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004978 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20,084.76 or 0.99993125 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00007021 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004627 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.41 or 0.00051818 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003087 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005354 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00063852 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00078243 BTC.

DISCIPLINA (DSCPL) is a coin. DISCIPLINA’s total supply is 375,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,460,000,000 coins. DISCIPLINA’s official Twitter account is @tchmpls_events and its Facebook page is accessible here.

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DISCIPLINA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DISCIPLINA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DISCIPLINA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

