Diversified Investment Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC boosted its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares during the period. Charles Schwab comprises approximately 1.0% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in Charles Schwab by 2,611.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 23,832,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,009,428,000 after acquiring an additional 22,953,375 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at $1,127,795,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 266.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,120,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,359,101,000 after buying an additional 11,716,745 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,764,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,097,344,000 after buying an additional 3,007,895 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 220.5% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,795,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,444,000 after buying an additional 1,923,229 shares during the period. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 4.1 %

SCHW stock traded up $3.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.23. The stock had a trading volume of 167,354 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,686,916. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $59.35 and a 1-year high of $96.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $138.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.08, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.70.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is 28.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 71,083,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock worth $17,904,256. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.77.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

