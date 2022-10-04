DogemonGo Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $680,739.38 (DOGO)

DogemonGo (DOGO) traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last week, DogemonGo has traded 30.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One DogemonGo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DogemonGo has a total market capitalization of $680,739.38 and approximately $9,323.00 worth of DogemonGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DogemonGo Profile

DogemonGo’s launch date was August 5th, 2021. DogemonGo’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 104,930,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for DogemonGo is https://reddit.com/r/dogemongoapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DogemonGo’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for DogemonGo is dogemongo.com.

Buying and Selling DogemonGo

According to CryptoCompare, “DogemonGo is a Binance Smart Chain (BSC) augmented reality (AR) mobile game similar to Pokemon Go, where you locate, capture, train, and battle virtual creatures called Dogemons. DogemonGo Combines the Playing Experience with “Dogemons”Users can catch Dogemons and sometimes you can find Crypto Currency as prey among other Dogemons.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DogemonGo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DogemonGo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DogemonGo using one of the exchanges listed above.

