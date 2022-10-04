DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) is Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC cut its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 128,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,396 shares during the quarter. DoorDash comprises 5.8% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $8,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DASH. SCHRODERS IS Ltd bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Lynch Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 86.2% in the second quarter. Lynch Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 28.2% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 19.4% in the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 81.3% in the second quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 31,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 14,040 shares in the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $81,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,717,519.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other DoorDash news, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 9,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $622,399.03. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 158,202 shares in the company, valued at $10,091,705.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.64, for a total value of $81,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 106,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,519.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 129,474 shares of company stock worth $8,349,396. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.
DoorDash Stock Up 4.7 %
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 12.82% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DASH shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on DoorDash from $94.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on DoorDash from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Raymond James assumed coverage on DoorDash in a report on Monday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.70.
About DoorDash
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
See Also
