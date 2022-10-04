DT Investment Partners LLC Sells 506 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

DT Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,541 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing makes up about 0.9% of DT Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. DT Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 194 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ADP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.85.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $4.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.71. The stock had a trading volume of 35,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,945. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $98.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $226.87.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 59.34%.

Insider Transactions at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,571,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,571,166.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,782 shares of company stock worth $25,456,697 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

