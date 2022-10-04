e-Money (NGM) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $18.61 Million

e-Money (NGM) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. e-Money has a market capitalization of $18.61 million and approximately $104,211.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Money coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000759 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, e-Money has traded down 25.8% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000255 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000316 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004939 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000494 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00010719 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
e-Money Coin Profile
e-Money’s launch date was March 25th, 2020. e-Money’s total supply is 121,059,629 coins and its circulating supply is 72,212,574 coins. The official website for e-Money is e-money.com. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com and its Facebook page is accessible here.
e-Money Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.
