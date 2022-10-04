Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) COO Sells $174,345.00 in Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) COO Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.23, for a total value of $174,345.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 30,700 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,261. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Laura Miele also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 1st, Laura Miele sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $196,155.00.

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

Shares of EA stock traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.20. 2,039,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,297,356. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.84. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.24 and a 12-month high of $146.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on EA. StockNews.com upgraded Electronic Arts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Moffett Nathanson cut Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Electronic Arts by 128.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 293 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

