Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys 3,184 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Comcast by 566.7% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 989 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.48.

Comcast Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.82. 626,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,169,628. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.56. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $29.28 and a 12 month high of $57.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.