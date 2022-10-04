Ellsworth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 20,165 NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXGN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth $208,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $183,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at NextGen Healthcare

In other news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total value of $60,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,850.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NextGen Healthcare Trading Up 3.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

NextGen Healthcare stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $18.53. 3,244 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 322,189. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,786.79 and a beta of 0.97. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.64 and a fifty-two week high of $21.87.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $153.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.28 million. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.20%. Analysts anticipate that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About NextGen Healthcare

(Get Rating)

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

Further Reading

