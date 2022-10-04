Ellsworth Advisors LLC Has $4.08 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Humana comprises 1.6% of Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HUM. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new position in shares of Humana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUM. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Humana from $535.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen upped their price target on Humana to $547.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Humana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $494.00 to $549.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $519.28.

In other Humana news, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.78, for a total transaction of $621,312.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,645.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HUM traded up $4.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $503.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,006. Humana Inc. has a 52 week low of $351.20 and a 52 week high of $514.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $487.85 and its 200-day moving average is $464.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market cap of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.73.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.86%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

