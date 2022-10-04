Ellsworth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $2,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $387,395,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,376,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $359,241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,981 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,713,986 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,980,558,000 after acquiring an additional 904,707 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,442,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,427,600,000 after acquiring an additional 900,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,847,235 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $430,474,000 after acquiring an additional 734,155 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TROW has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $123.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.40.

Shares of TROW stock traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $112.73. 31,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,886,835. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $104.72 and a 1 year high of $223.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.89 and a 200 day moving average of $124.85. The firm has a market cap of $25.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.49, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.24 by ($0.45). T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.33%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 959 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.57, for a total transaction of $119,462.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,517,636.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,891 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.91, for a total transaction of $1,509,086.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 136,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,311,793.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

