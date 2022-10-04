Ellsworth Advisors LLC Invests $378,000 in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC bought a new position in P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 13,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of P.A.M. Transportation Services as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTSI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 98.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,446,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,276,000 after purchasing an additional 716,798 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,245,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,292,000 after purchasing an additional 603,798 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 97.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 514,567 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,883,000 after purchasing an additional 254,574 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 96.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 296,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 145,392 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in P.A.M. Transportation Services by 74.9% during the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 131,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after purchasing an additional 56,182 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Stock Performance

P.A.M. Transportation Services stock traded up $1.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.20. 549 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,145. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.09. P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.31 and a 12 month high of $40.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

About P.A.M. Transportation Services

P.A.M. Transportation Services ( NASDAQ:PTSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business had revenue of $237.17 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates a truckload dry van carrier that transports general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

