Ellsworth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $3,339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRU. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Prudential Financial to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet downgraded Prudential Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Prudential Financial to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.15.

Prudential Financial stock traded up $4.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.81. 45,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,011. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.46 and a 12-month high of $124.22. The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.16.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.88). Prudential Financial had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $13.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.56 billion. Analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.89%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

