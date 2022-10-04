Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 468 Shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. City State Bank bought a new stake in Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lantheus during the first quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $26,680.32. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,255 shares in the company, valued at $4,441,305.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.82, for a total transaction of $414,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,893 shares in the company, valued at $10,840,558.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 50,563 shares of company stock worth $4,231,324. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Price Performance

Shares of LNTH stock traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $76.40. 15,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,602. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.20 and a fifty-two week high of $87.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.26. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.17. Lantheus had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, a microbubble ultrasound enhancing agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent; Thallium-201 to detect cardiovascular disease; and Gallium-67 to detect various infections and cancerous tumors.

