Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Sold by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up approximately 0.8% of Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Harvest Investment Services boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2.1% during the first quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 40,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 102,980 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 18,123 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 2,428,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.94 per share, for a total transaction of $17,406,546.48. Following the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 4,045,866 shares of company stock worth $46,895,136 in the last quarter. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Up 3.2 %

ET stock traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 493,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,377,948. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $7.96 and a 1 year high of $12.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.12.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $25.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.86%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on ET. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.67.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

