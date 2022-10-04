EQIFI (EQX) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $7.12 Million

EQIFI (EQX) traded up 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One EQIFI coin can currently be bought for about $0.0142 or 0.00000071 BTC on popular exchanges. EQIFI has a market capitalization of $7.12 million and approximately $346,778.00 worth of EQIFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EQIFI has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000255 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000317 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004970 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010743 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000073 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EQIFI Coin Profile

EQIFI launched on August 6th, 2021. EQIFI’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official website for EQIFI is www.eqifi.com. The Reddit community for EQIFI is https://reddit.com/r/EQIFI. EQIFI’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

EQIFI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by a licensed & regulated global digital bank, EQIFI is designed to act as a seamless bridge to Decentralized Finance.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EQIFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EQIFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EQIFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

