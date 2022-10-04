Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October 4th (ABNB, ADEA, ASMIY, CFP, FOOD, GBGPF, HEN3, HSBA, IFP, KGX)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, October 4th:

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB). Sanford C. Bernstein issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Stephens began coverage on shares of Adeia (NASDAQ:ADEA). They issued an overweight rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. The firm currently has C$25.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$36.00.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOOD) was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating. They currently have C$1.50 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of C$2.00.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. initiated coverage on shares of GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. issued a hold rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) was given a €65.00 ($66.33) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 705 ($8.52) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Interfor (TSE:IFP) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. CIBC currently has C$32.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$42.00.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €40.00 ($40.82) price target by analysts at Baader Bank.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) had its target price lowered by Truist Financial Co. from $150.00 to $130.00.

Wedbush began coverage on shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Siltronic (OTCMKTS:SSLLF) had its target price cut by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from €115.00 ($117.35) to €90.00 ($91.84). Jefferies Financial Group Inc. currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) had its target price lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 325 ($3.93).

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG) was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from an outperform rating to a neutral rating. They currently have C$120.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$156.00.

