Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) PT Lowered to $43.50

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $51.00 to $43.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.43% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ESNT. StockNews.com raised shares of Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Essent Group to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

Essent Group Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ESNT traded up $1.32 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.36. 5,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,957. Essent Group has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $50.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Essent Group ( NYSE:ESNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.58. Essent Group had a net margin of 85.02% and a return on equity of 21.13%. The company had revenue of $244.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Essent Group will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Aditya Dutt sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $251,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Essent Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Essent Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essent Group by 43.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 1st quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Essent Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services.

Further Reading

