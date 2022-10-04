EULAV Asset Management Makes New Investment in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

EULAV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 22,000 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Target Price Performance

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Target from $231.00 to $223.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet cut Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Target to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.67.

Shares of Target stock opened at $151.79 on Tuesday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $137.16 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $163.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $69.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.09%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.