Evolution Advisers Inc. Raises Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Evolution Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,618,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Capital One Financial by 603.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,731,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485,339 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 79.5% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 2,515,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $330,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,456 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 707.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,109,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,019,000 after acquiring an additional 972,274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on COF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.93.

In other news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Capital One Financial news, insider Kara West sold 2,778 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $304,663.26. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,086.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total transaction of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,928 shares of company stock valued at $8,506,721. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:COF traded up $2.94 on Tuesday, reaching $98.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,646,548. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $90.27 and a 12-month high of $174.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $105.48 and a 200 day moving average of $115.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by ($0.17). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $8.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.71 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 10.54%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

